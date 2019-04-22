Channels

President Xi Jinping said in the letter that he had made many American friends. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping tells American high school students his job is ‘tiring but pleasant’ in goodwill letter

  • President replies to group who wrote to him in Chinese, asking if he liked music and whether he liked his work
  • He says ‘the younger generation is the future of Sino-US friendship’
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 1:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

President Xi Jinping said in the letter that he had made many American friends. Photo: EPA-EFE
White House adviser Michael Pillsbury said trust between the US and China had been on the slide for the past decade. Photo: Wendy Wu
Diplomacy

Chemistry between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump can smooth the way for China-US ties, Michael Pillsbury says

  • There will be trouble ahead for the world’s two biggest economies but it needn’t be all bad news, White House adviser says
  • US president views China as both a challenge and an opportunity, and his idea that there is “a good China and a bad China” is reflected in the ongoing trade talks, Pillsbury says
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 11:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:28am, 14 Apr, 2019

White House adviser Michael Pillsbury said trust between the US and China had been on the slide for the past decade. Photo: Wendy Wu
