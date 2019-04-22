Channels

The cancer centre dismissals come amid a broader campaign targeting Chinese scientists in US agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Cancer centre’s move to oust Chinese scientists ‘will backfire on US’

  • State tabloid says China could retaliate ‘in a necessary way’ after decision taken over suspicions of Chinese efforts to steal American technology
  • Beijing-based researcher says expelling researchers will hurt United States
Topic |   US-China relations
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 12:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

The cancer centre dismissals come amid a broader campaign targeting Chinese scientists in US agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Several prominent Chinese specialists in American affairs at universities and government-affiliated think tanks said they were questioned by FBI agents during trips to the US about alleged spying for Chinese intelligence agencies. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Calls made for ceasefire in ‘visa war’ targeting Chinese and US academics as FBI interviews and failed applications cause frustration

  • White House adviser Michael Pillsbury could not take part in a forum in Beijing on April 14, because his visa was not granted in time.
  • Subtle diplomacy by universities and think tanks is still a casualty of the situation
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 4:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:54pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Several prominent Chinese specialists in American affairs at universities and government-affiliated think tanks said they were questioned by FBI agents during trips to the US about alleged spying for Chinese intelligence agencies. Photo: AP
