The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
Sri Lanka rejects fears of China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ in belt and road projects
- Controversial Hambantota port an economic cooperation, not security issue
- Ambassador to Beijing says his country will never default on its loans
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month. A total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
China’s belt and road plan helping foreign firms and hurting mainland exporters, say Canton Fair exhibitors
- The Belt and Road Initiative is China's plan to grow global trade along the Silk Road trading routes to Europe, Africa and the Middle East
- There are now a growing number of foreign exhibitors from belt and road countries at the country’s biggest export fair that is currently underway in Guangdong province
Topic | China economy
