Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Sri Lanka rejects fears of China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ in belt and road projects

  • Controversial Hambantota port an economic cooperation, not security issue
  • Ambassador to Beijing says his country will never default on its loans
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka was funded by Chinese investment through the belt and road scheme. Photo: Handout
The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month. A total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
Global Economy

China’s belt and road plan helping foreign firms and hurting mainland exporters, say Canton Fair exhibitors

  • The Belt and Road Initiative is China's plan to grow global trade along the Silk Road trading routes to Europe, Africa and the Middle East
  • There are now a growing number of foreign exhibitors from belt and road countries at the country’s biggest export fair that is currently underway in Guangdong province
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 1:45pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 22 Apr, 2019

The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month. A total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
