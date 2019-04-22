Channels

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale (left) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before their meeting on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China, India exchange views on ‘issues of common interest, including Indo-Pacific’

  • Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other top diplomats as part of ‘regular exchanges’
  • Visit comes amid tensions over Beijing’s refusal to sanction a Pakistani militant leader and ahead of Belt and Road Forum, which India won’t attend
Topic |   China-India relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 10:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

A Chinese dredger at work outside the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP
Politics

What’s China got to do with elections in India’s southernmost town?

  • Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu is the proposed site of a new US$4.8 billion port being championed by the BJP’s candidate Pon Radhakrishnan
  • Analysts say it could take trade away from China-backed facilities in Sri Lanka, but critics and political opponents aren’t so sure
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 4:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:46pm, 19 Apr, 2019

