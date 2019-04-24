A direct freight train link now runs between the Chinese city of Yiwu and Madrid as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
New Silk Road reflects reality that China is now a world power, Spanish foreign minister says
- But the scheme should stick to key principles including environmental sustainability and a level playing field, according to Josep Borrell Fontelles
- Spain has not joined the belt and road but has cooperated on some projects
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Illustration: Dennis Yip
China’s flexible belt and road approach leads to ambiguity
- Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge for the second Belt and Road Forum
- In the second of a four-part series, Jane Cai and Catherine Wong look at the range of responses to the project from the international community
