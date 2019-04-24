Channels

A direct freight train link now runs between the Chinese city of Yiwu and Madrid as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

New Silk Road reflects reality that China is now a world power, Spanish foreign minister says

  • But the scheme should stick to key principles including environmental sustainability and a level playing field, according to Josep Borrell Fontelles
  • Spain has not joined the belt and road but has cooperated on some projects
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 5:30am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:51am, 24 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Dennis Yip
Diplomacy

China’s flexible belt and road approach leads to ambiguity

  • Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge for the second Belt and Road Forum
  • In the second of a four-part series, Jane Cai and Catherine Wong look at the range of responses to the project from the international community
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Jane Cai  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 11:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:19am, 23 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Dennis Yip
