Diplomacy

Why doubts about China’s Belt and Road Initiative persist among its neighbours

  • Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge for the second Belt and Road Forum.
  • In the third of a four-part series, Josephine Ma, Lee Jeong-ho and Sarah Zheng look barriers to the programme, from debt-trap fears to geopolitical rivalries
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Josephine Ma  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Economics

Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development

  • Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
  • But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
Topic |   Bangladesh
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 11:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:15pm, 23 Apr, 2019

