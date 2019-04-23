Why doubts about China’s Belt and Road Initiative persist among its neighbours
- Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge for the second Belt and Road Forum.
- In the third of a four-part series, Josephine Ma, Lee Jeong-ho and Sarah Zheng look barriers to the programme, from debt-trap fears to geopolitical rivalries
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam. Photo: Twitter
Bangladesh eyes alternatives to China’s belt and road loans as it seeks to fund future development
- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said the country ‘has gained the economic power’ to service its loans from Beijing
- But he added that Dhaka was now looking at other financing models, such as public-private partnerships, to spur further growth
Topic | Bangladesh
