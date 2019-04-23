Channels

US waivers on sanctions on Iranian oil will end on May 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China protests over end to American waivers on Iranian oil imports

  • Beijing says normal energy cooperation is legal and Washington’s decision will add volatility to the market
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 9:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to be exposed to sanctions as US says it will end Iran oil import waivers on May 1

  • The move represents the Trump administration’s latest move to starve Iran of its main source of revenue
  • China is the world’s No 1 oil importer and a major buyer of Iranian oil
Topic |   Iran
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 6:05am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 23 Apr, 2019

