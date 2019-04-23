US waivers on sanctions on Iranian oil will end on May 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
China protests over end to American waivers on Iranian oil imports
- Beijing says normal energy cooperation is legal and Washington’s decision will add volatility to the market
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
Topic | Iran
