Chinese students wait outside the US Embassy for visa interviews. Photo: AP
US and China urged to stop ‘race to bottom’ in blocking academic visas
- American scholars call on both countries to allow more academic exchanges after Chinese academics have their US visas revoked
- Critics also point the finger at Beijing saying it has a long history of blocking visiting academics from entering the country
