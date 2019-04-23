Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese students wait outside the US Embassy for visa interviews. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US and China urged to stop ‘race to bottom’ in blocking academic visas

  • American scholars call on both countries to allow more academic exchanges after Chinese academics have their US visas revoked
  • Critics also point the finger at Beijing saying it has a long history of blocking visiting academics from entering the country
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 10:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese students wait outside the US Embassy for visa interviews. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.