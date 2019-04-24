Taiwan is holding its annual military exercise this week. Photo: Reuters
Beijing says Washington’s US$500 million arms sale to Taiwan ‘damaged Sino-US relations’
- Defence ministry hits out as Taipei conducts its annual military exercise in preparation for possible strike by PLA
- Beijing says it ‘resolutely opposes any countries selling weapons to Taiwan’
Topic | US-China relations
The government of President Tsai Ing-wen (centre), has approved a 5.6 increase in Taiwan’s military spending this year, to US$11.34 billion, with plans for further incremental rises over the next 10 years, mainly in response to threats from mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan boosts defence with 10-year military spending plan
- Intention is to surpass US$13 billion by 2027 with further increases planned
- Bid to deter growing threat from mainland China
