Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is flanked by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, United States to hold trade talks in Beijing next week, White House says

  • Top American negotiators Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin will meet team led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Tuesday
  • Liu will then travel to Washington for second stage of negotiations on May 8
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:59pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is flanked by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AFP
Gu Qiang helped draft Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” plan. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Forget about Donald Trump’s trade war – China’s manufacturers face bigger threats, says drafter of ‘Made in China 2025’

  • Gu Qiang, who helped craft the industrial modernisation plan, says structural issues at firms could hamper China’s pursuit of hi-tech manufacturing dominance
  • Companies also face major challenges over surging labour and financing costs, he says
Topic |   Made in China 2025
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 10:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:51am, 20 Apr, 2019

Gu Qiang helped draft Beijing's controversial "Made in China 2025" plan. Photo: Xinhua
