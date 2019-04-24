Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is flanked by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: AFP
China, United States to hold trade talks in Beijing next week, White House says
- Top American negotiators Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin will meet team led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Tuesday
- Liu will then travel to Washington for second stage of negotiations on May 8
Topic | US-China trade war
Gu Qiang helped draft Beijing’s controversial “Made in China 2025” plan. Photo: Xinhua
Forget about Donald Trump’s trade war – China’s manufacturers face bigger threats, says drafter of ‘Made in China 2025’
- Gu Qiang, who helped craft the industrial modernisation plan, says structural issues at firms could hamper China’s pursuit of hi-tech manufacturing dominance
- Companies also face major challenges over surging labour and financing costs, he says
Topic | Made in China 2025
