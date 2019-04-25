Channels

The second Belt and Road Forum gets under way in Beijing in Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

From new faces to new funds, what has changed in the belt and road show?

  • It has been two years since Beijing hosted a forum for the participants and supporters of its global trade plan, and there have been some developments in the state of play
  • Three-day event is diplomatic highlight of the year for China, with leaders of about 40 foreign governments set to attend
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 8:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:51am, 25 Apr, 2019

The second Belt and Road Forum gets under way in Beijing in Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
What might be the real purpose of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

Dominance or development? What’s at the end of China’s New Silk Road?

  • Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge on the Chinese capital for the second Belt and Road Forum
  • In the first of a four-part series, we look at what might be the real purpose of the massive programme
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 6:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:24am, 23 Apr, 2019

What might be the real purpose of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
