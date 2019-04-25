The second Belt and Road Forum gets under way in Beijing in Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
From new faces to new funds, what has changed in the belt and road show?
- It has been two years since Beijing hosted a forum for the participants and supporters of its global trade plan, and there have been some developments in the state of play
- Three-day event is diplomatic highlight of the year for China, with leaders of about 40 foreign governments set to attend
What might be the real purpose of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Dominance or development? What’s at the end of China’s New Silk Road?
- Beijing’s global infrastructure drive will be in the spotlight this week when dozens of heads of state converge on the Chinese capital for the second Belt and Road Forum
- In the first of a four-part series, we look at what might be the real purpose of the massive programme
