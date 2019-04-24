China might use this week’s Belt and Road Forum to present success stories to set project standards. Photo: AP
Belt and Road Forum: China tipped to counter critics with showcase projects
- Beijing might highlight successful schemes in response to claims that the grand plan is ill-defined, observers say
A direct freight train link now runs between the Chinese city of Yiwu and Madrid as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and road reflects reality that China is now a world power, Spanish foreign minister says
- But the scheme should stick to key principles including environmental sustainability and a level playing field, according to Josep Borrell Fontelles
- Spain has not joined the belt and road but has cooperated on some projects
