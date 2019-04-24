Channels

China might use this week’s Belt and Road Forum to present success stories to set project standards. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Belt and Road Forum: China tipped to counter critics with showcase projects

  • Beijing might highlight successful schemes in response to claims that the grand plan is ill-defined, observers say
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 8:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

China might use this week's Belt and Road Forum to present success stories to set project standards. Photo: AP
A direct freight train link now runs between the Chinese city of Yiwu and Madrid as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Belt and road reflects reality that China is now a world power, Spanish foreign minister says

  • But the scheme should stick to key principles including environmental sustainability and a level playing field, according to Josep Borrell Fontelles
  • Spain has not joined the belt and road but has cooperated on some projects
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 5:30am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:05am, 24 Apr, 2019

A direct freight train link now runs between the Chinese city of Yiwu and Madrid as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
