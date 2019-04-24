Workers on a project to build a bridge to link the Croatian peninsula of Peljesac with the which is being carried out by a Chinese company. Photo: AFP
China urged to respect key EU values as it seeks to expand belt and road into Europe
- Croatian ambassador says Beijing’s drive to expand influence in Eastern and Central Europe must acknowledge principles such as fair trading rules and human rights
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Workers on a project to build a bridge to link the Croatian peninsula of Peljesac with the which is being carried out by a Chinese company. Photo: AFP