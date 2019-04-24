Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers on a project to build a bridge to link the Croatian peninsula of Peljesac with the which is being carried out by a Chinese company. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China urged to respect key EU values as it seeks to expand belt and road into Europe

  • Croatian ambassador says Beijing’s drive to expand influence in Eastern and Central Europe must acknowledge principles such as fair trading rules and human rights
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 8:57pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:07pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers on a project to build a bridge to link the Croatian peninsula of Peljesac with the which is being carried out by a Chinese company. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.