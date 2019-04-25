Chinese paramilitary policemen march past a Belt and Road Forum display at Beijing International airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
China aims to address ‘debt trap’ criticism at second Belt and Road Forum
- Beijing seeks to resolve growing concerns about its global infrastructure push in a communique that 37 world leaders will consider on Saturday
- Greater emphasis said to be placed on projects’ financial and environmental sustainability
China might use this week’s Belt and Road Forum to present success stories to set project standards. Photo: AP
Belt and Road Forum: China tipped to counter critics with showcase projects
- Beijing might highlight successful schemes in response to claims that the grand plan is ill-defined, observers say
