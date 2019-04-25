Channels

Chinese paramilitary policemen march past a Belt and Road Forum display at Beijing International airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China aims to address ‘debt trap’ criticism at second Belt and Road Forum

  • Beijing seeks to resolve growing concerns about its global infrastructure push in a communique that 37 world leaders will consider on Saturday
  • Greater emphasis said to be placed on projects’ financial and environmental sustainability
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 9:23am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:34am, 25 Apr, 2019

China might use this week’s Belt and Road Forum to present success stories to set project standards. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Belt and Road Forum: China tipped to counter critics with showcase projects

  • Beijing might highlight successful schemes in response to claims that the grand plan is ill-defined, observers say
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 8:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:59pm, 24 Apr, 2019

