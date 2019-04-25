Channels

Saudi Arabia’s April crude oil production has been steady in recent months, according to the country’s energy minister. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

No request yet from China for more oil, Saudi Arabia says as United States tightens Iran sanctions

  • Saudi energy minister says crude production steady and April output may be lower.
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Saudi Arabia's April crude oil production has been steady in recent months, according to the country's energy minister. Photo: Reuters
The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
Middle East

‘We’re going to zero’: US to end Iran oil waivers on May 2, opening up China to US sanctions

  • The US granted eight oil sanctions waivers when it reimposed sanctions on Iran to give countries more time to find alternate energy sources
  • US now wants to further ramp up pressure on Iran by strangling the revenue it gets from oil exports
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:01pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:01pm, 22 Apr, 2019

The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
