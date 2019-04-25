Saudi Arabia’s April crude oil production has been steady in recent months, according to the country’s energy minister. Photo: Reuters
No request yet from China for more oil, Saudi Arabia says as United States tightens Iran sanctions
- Saudi energy minister says crude production steady and April output may be lower.
The US eventually aims to halt Iranian oil exports and thereby choke Tehran’s main source of revenue. File photo: Reuters
‘We’re going to zero’: US to end Iran oil waivers on May 2, opening up China to US sanctions
- The US granted eight oil sanctions waivers when it reimposed sanctions on Iran to give countries more time to find alternate energy sources
- US now wants to further ramp up pressure on Iran by strangling the revenue it gets from oil exports
