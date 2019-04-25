epa05919279 An aerial shot of Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan island, Philippines, 21 April 2017. According to news reports, President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to occupy all islands of the Philippines in the South China Sea to strengthen the country's claims. Aside from Philippines and China, other countries have overlapping claims in parts of the South China Sea including Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan. EPA/ERIK DE CASTRO / POOL