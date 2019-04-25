Arrangements for the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing have left some attendees scratching their head. Photo: AFP
This way to the Belt and Road Forum ... Or it is this way? Or this way?
- There were few takeaways for many businesspeople and reporters as they struggled to find their way through the first day of the big event
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
A direct freight train link now runs between the Chinese city of Yiwu and Madrid as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and road reflects reality that China is now a world power, Spanish foreign minister says
- But the scheme should stick to key principles including environmental sustainability and a level playing field, according to Josep Borrell Fontelles
- Spain has not joined the belt and road but has cooperated on some projects
