Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Finance Minister Liu Kun presents a new debt sustainability framework for China’s belt and road scheme. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China seeks to allay belt and road ‘debt trap’ concerns with standard for assessing financial risk

  • Document is based on similar measures used by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Liu Kun says
  • Countries will be classed as low, medium or high risk, document says
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 10:15pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:22pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Finance Minister Liu Kun presents a new debt sustainability framework for China’s belt and road scheme. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese paramilitary police officers march past a Belt and Road Forum display at Beijing International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China aims to address ‘debt trap’ criticism at second Belt and Road Forum

  • Beijing seeks to resolve growing concerns about its global infrastructure push in a communique that 37 world leaders will consider on Saturday
  • Greater emphasis said to be placed on projects’ financial and environmental sustainability
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 9:23am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:04pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese paramilitary police officers march past a Belt and Road Forum display at Beijing International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.