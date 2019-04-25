Finance Minister Liu Kun presents a new debt sustainability framework for China’s belt and road scheme. Photo: Reuters
China seeks to allay belt and road ‘debt trap’ concerns with standard for assessing financial risk
- Document is based on similar measures used by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Liu Kun says
- Countries will be classed as low, medium or high risk, document says
Chinese paramilitary police officers march past a Belt and Road Forum display at Beijing International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
