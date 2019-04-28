North Korea said it test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon” and demanded that Washington remove Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from nuclear negotiations. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin and the exploiting of great power politics
- Edward Howell writes that North Korean diplomacy with Russia not only pits that country against the US, but puts China in the mix, too
Topic | North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vladivostok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin-Kim Jong-un summit: what do both sides aim to gain?
- Kim is looking for a win after his collapsed second summit with Trump, and Putin for a chance to raise Moscow’s clout in the region
- But analysts predict that the meeting is likely to focus more on showing camaraderie
Topic | North Korea
