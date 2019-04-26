Some scholars have accused the US and China of engaging in a “visa war” that is hampering their exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping appeals to foreign leaders for fair play for its academics, businesses
- Leader says he hopes nations can treat companies, students and scholars equally, ‘provide a friendly environment for exchange and cooperation’
- Comments come amid rising tensions over ‘visa war’ being waged between China and US
The cancer centre dismissals come amid a broader campaign targeting Chinese scientists in US agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Cancer centre’s move to oust Chinese scientists ‘will backfire on US’
- State tabloid says China could retaliate ‘in a necessary way’ after decision taken over suspicions of Chinese efforts to steal American technology
- Beijing-based researcher says expelling researchers will hurt United States
