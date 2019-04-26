Channels

Some scholars have accused the US and China of engaging in a “visa war” that is hampering their exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeals to foreign leaders for fair play for its academics, businesses

  • Leader says he hopes nations can treat companies, students and scholars equally, ‘provide a friendly environment for exchange and cooperation’
  • Comments come amid rising tensions over ‘visa war’ being waged between China and US
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 8:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Some scholars have accused the US and China of engaging in a "visa war" that is hampering their exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
The cancer centre dismissals come amid a broader campaign targeting Chinese scientists in US agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Cancer centre’s move to oust Chinese scientists ‘will backfire on US’

  • State tabloid says China could retaliate ‘in a necessary way’ after decision taken over suspicions of Chinese efforts to steal American technology
  • Beijing-based researcher says expelling researchers will hurt United States
Topic |   US-China relations
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 12:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

The cancer centre dismissals come amid a broader campaign targeting Chinese scientists in US agencies. Photo: Bloomberg
