Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A media centre’s screen shows Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivering a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum, next to a replica of a Chinese high-speed train, in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Malaysia’s Mahathir backs China’s belt and road but insists on open trade routes

  • The leader has turned from vocal critic to firm supporter of Beijing’s grand plan after a rejigged rail link deal
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A media centre’s screen shows Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivering a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum, next to a replica of a Chinese high-speed train, in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.