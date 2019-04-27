Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic says connectivity for the EU is a “little bit wider” than the concept covered by China’s belt and road. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

EU’s connectivity plan ‘more sustainable’ than Beijing’s belt and road, European official says

  • Brussels’ strategy focuses on ‘sustainable financing, avoiding debt traps, environmental impact’, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic says
  • EU keen to boost cooperation with China but Beijing must improve the transparency of its trade and infrastructure plan, he says
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 5:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:29am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic says connectivity for the EU is a “little bit wider” than the concept covered by China’s belt and road. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China and Russia forge stronger Eurasian economic ties as Vladimir Putin gets behind Xi Jinping’s belt and road plan in face of US hostility

  • Vladimir Putin gets behind Beijing’s massive infrastructure initiative as rivalries grow with the United States
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:51am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.