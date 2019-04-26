Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China and Russia to forge stronger Eurasian economic ties

  • Vladimir Putin gets behind Beijing’s massive infrastructure initiative as rivalries grow with the United States
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A media centre’s screen shows Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivering a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum, next to a replica of a Chinese high-speed train, in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Malaysia’s Mahathir backs China’s belt and road but insists on open trade routes

  • The leader has turned from vocal critic to firm supporter of Beijing’s grand plan after a rejigged rail link deal
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A media centre’s screen shows Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivering a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum, next to a replica of a Chinese high-speed train, in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.