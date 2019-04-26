Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia to forge stronger Eurasian economic ties
- Vladimir Putin gets behind Beijing’s massive infrastructure initiative as rivalries grow with the United States
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
A media centre’s screen shows Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivering a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum, next to a replica of a Chinese high-speed train, in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir backs China’s belt and road but insists on open trade routes
- The leader has turned from vocal critic to firm supporter of Beijing’s grand plan after a rejigged rail link deal
