President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that ‘China is committed to opening up’ at Belt and Road forum
- While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
- Analyst says he was addressing ‘those who did not come, and those who care more about how China’s opening up develops than the belt and road scheme’
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Six key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Forum speech to world leaders
- No mention of US-China trade war, but elements of contention addressed
- No devaluation for the yuan but pledge to keep Chinese currency stable
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Photo: AFP