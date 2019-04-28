Djibouti helps China juggle commercial and military objectives along the belt and road. Photo: Reuters
How the tiny African nation of Djibouti became the linchpin in China’s belt and road plan
- Ideally situated with good harbours, this remote country is helping China protect its growing interests as the vast infrastructure strategy takes hold.
- It is located at the gateway of the Suez Canal, through which 10 per cent of the world’s oil exports and 20 per cent of all commercial goods travel.
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
