Buyers of Iranian oil can expect no further reprieve from US sanctions, Trump officials say. Photo: Reuters
Time’s up for China over Iranian oil purchases, Trump officials say
- Senior figures in the US administration say there will be no extra waivers for countries buying from Tehran
Topic | Iran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
China to be exposed to sanctions as US says it will end Iran oil import waivers on May 1
- The move represents the Trump administration’s latest move to starve Iran of its main source of revenue
- China is the world’s No 1 oil importer and a major buyer of Iranian oil
