Buyers of Iranian oil can expect no further reprieve from US sanctions, Trump officials say. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Time’s up for China over Iranian oil purchases, Trump officials say

  • Senior figures in the US administration say there will be no extra waivers for countries buying from Tehran
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:15pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:15pm, 27 Apr, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to be exposed to sanctions as US says it will end Iran oil import waivers on May 1

  • The move represents the Trump administration’s latest move to starve Iran of its main source of revenue
  • China is the world’s No 1 oil importer and a major buyer of Iranian oil
Topic |   Iran
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 6:05am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 23 Apr, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the end of sanction exemptions for the import of Iranian oil, starting May 1. Photo: Xinhua
