Paris upset Beijing earlier this month by sending its frigate Vendémiaire through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Cherish the love: China and France should avoid causing unnecessary upset, Beijing says

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian the two sides should ensure ties ‘continue to develop in a healthy way’
  • Meeting comes after Paris angers Beijing by sending a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 3:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

The French frigate Vendémiaire sailed through the Taiwan Strait on April 6. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Taipei ‘well aware’ of French warship in turbulent Taiwan Strait

  • Passage could be part of broader efforts involving the US to contain what it sees as Beijing’s military expansion in the region, analyst says
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 6:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 25 Apr, 2019

