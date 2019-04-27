Channels

Malaysian trade minister Darell Leiking said China and the US, "whether they like it or not, will impact everyone in the global value chain and supply chain". Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Malaysian minister says China and US have 'global responsibility' on trade

  • Darell Leiking says uncertainty created by conflict has caused shift in region's supply chain that 'has already impacted the world for five to 10 years'
  • As Beijing and Washington near a deal, he says 'whatever decision they make, they will have to consider a lot of people'
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 3:50pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:18pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Malaysian trade minister Darell Leiking said China and the US, “whether they like it or not, will impact everyone in the global value chain and supply chain”. Photo: Simon Song
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that 'China is committed to opening up' at Belt and Road forum

  • While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
  • Analyst says he was addressing 'those who did not come, and those who care more about how China's opening up develops than the belt and road scheme'
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 2:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:38am, 27 Apr, 2019

President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
