Malaysian trade minister Darell Leiking said China and the US, “whether they like it or not, will impact everyone in the global value chain and supply chain”. Photo: Simon Song
Malaysian minister says China and US have ‘global responsibility’ on trade
- Darell Leiking says uncertainty created by conflict has caused shift in region’s supply chain that ‘has already impacted the world for five to 10 years’
- As Beijing and Washington near a deal, he says ‘whatever decision they make, they will have to consider a lot of people’
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Malaysian trade minister Darell Leiking said China and the US, “whether they like it or not, will impact everyone in the global value chain and supply chain”. Photo: Simon Song
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that ‘China is committed to opening up’ at Belt and Road forum
- While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
- Analyst says he was addressing ‘those who did not come, and those who care more about how China’s opening up develops than the belt and road scheme’
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo