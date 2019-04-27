Attendees pick up copies of a book on President Xi Jinping’s governance at the forum’s media centre in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Can China do soft power? Poorly organised yet tightly controlled forum raises questions
- Major diplomatic conference lacked a clear schedule and sufficient content, some attendees complain
- Tight media control meanwhile made it difficult for China to project openness, a theme at the belt and road event
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Malaysian trade minister Darell Leiking said China and the US, “whether they like it or not, will impact everyone in the global value chain and supply chain”. Photo: Simon Song
Malaysian minister says China and US have ‘global responsibility’ on trade
- Darell Leiking says uncertainty created by conflict has caused shift in region’s supply chain that ‘has already impacted the world for five to 10 years’
- As Beijing and Washington near a deal, he says ‘whatever decision they make, they will have to consider a lot of people’
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
