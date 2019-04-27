Channels

Attendees pick up copies of a book on President Xi Jinping’s governance at the forum’s media centre in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Can China do soft power? Poorly organised yet tightly controlled forum raises questions

  • Major diplomatic conference lacked a clear schedule and sufficient content, some attendees complain
  • Tight media control meanwhile made it difficult for China to project openness, a theme at the belt and road event
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 5:36pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:56pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Malaysian trade minister Darell Leiking said China and the US, “whether they like it or not, will impact everyone in the global value chain and supply chain”. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Malaysian minister says China and US have ‘global responsibility’ on trade

  • Darell Leiking says uncertainty created by conflict has caused shift in region’s supply chain that ‘has already impacted the world for five to 10 years’
  • As Beijing and Washington near a deal, he says ‘whatever decision they make, they will have to consider a lot of people’
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 3:50pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:18pm, 27 Apr, 2019

