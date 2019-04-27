Channels

Diplomacy

China’s Belt and Road Forum ends with more support and US$64 billion in new deals, but is it job done for Beijing?

  • Xi Jinping wraps up three-day event with signing of shared promise to make global trade and infrastructure plan more diversified, financially responsible
  • But as nations eye up the potential economic benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts question if it can live up to the hype
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:50pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Diplomacy

Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that ‘China is committed to opening up’ at Belt and Road forum

  • While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
  • Analyst says he was addressing ‘those who did not come, and those who care more about how China’s opening up develops than the belt and road scheme’
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 2:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:38am, 27 Apr, 2019

