Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up the three-day Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Belt and Road Forum ends with more support and US$64 billion in new deals, but is it job done for Beijing?
- Xi Jinping wraps up three-day event with signing of shared promise to make global trade and infrastructure plan more diversified, financially responsible
- But as nations eye up the potential economic benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts question if it can live up to the hype
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that ‘China is committed to opening up’ at Belt and Road forum
- While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
- Analyst says he was addressing ‘those who did not come, and those who care more about how China’s opening up develops than the belt and road scheme’
