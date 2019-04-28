Xi Jinping waves as he leaves after a press conference at the closing of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping makes plenty of promises on belt and road plan, but can China deliver?
- Chinese president vows to stick to international rules and standards as he seeks to show that Beijing is paying heed to concerns
- Joint statement issued after three-day summit emphasises financial sustainability, pollution control and anti-corruption efforts
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Xi Jinping waves as he leaves after a press conference at the closing of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
Attendees pick up copies of a book on President Xi Jinping’s governance at the forum’s media centre in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Can China do soft power? Poorly organised yet tightly controlled forum raises questions
- Major diplomatic conference lacked a clear schedule and sufficient content, some attendees complain
- Tight media control meanwhile made it difficult for China to project openness, a theme at the belt and road event
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Attendees pick up copies of a book on President Xi Jinping’s governance at the forum’s media centre in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP