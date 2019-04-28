Channels

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, hit out at critics of China’s efforts to protect intellectual property. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Criticism of China’s IP protection lacks evidence, official says as trade negotiations set to restart

  • Some nations’ allegations are non-specific, says Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration
  • US officials expected to arrive for talks in Beijing starting on Tuesday
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:26pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:26pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, hit out at critics of China's efforts to protect intellectual property. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) will travel to Washington for more talks on May 8. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) will head for Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
Politics

Days ahead of next round of talks, US slams China for ‘failure’ on intellectual property reform

  • Report from US trade representative’s office says China continues to engage in ‘unfair and harmful conduct’ that damages US intellectual property rights
  • China is to remain on Washington’s ‘priority watch list’ for IP protection infringement, according to report
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 2:30am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:02pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) will travel to Washington for more talks on May 8. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) will head for Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
