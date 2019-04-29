Beijing believes growing trade between China and Europe will transform the Port of Piraeus in Greece. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks to prove critics wrong with star belt and road projects
- Report highlights ports and railways that Beijing hopes will yield fast, positive results for local communities and investors
- They include ports in Pakistan and Greece – both of which have been criticised as ‘vanity projects’ – and the China Railway Express
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Djibouti helps China juggle commercial and military objectives along the belt and road. Photo: Reuters
How the tiny African nation of Djibouti became the linchpin in China’s belt and road plan
- Ideally situated with good harbours, this remote country is helping China protect its growing interests as the vast infrastructure strategy takes hold.
- It is located at the gateway of the Suez Canal, through which 10 per cent of the world’s oil exports and 20 per cent of all commercial goods travel.
