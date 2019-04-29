Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing believes growing trade between China and Europe will transform the Port of Piraeus in Greece. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China seeks to prove critics wrong with star belt and road projects

  • Report highlights ports and railways that Beijing hopes will yield fast, positive results for local communities and investors
  • They include ports in Pakistan and Greece – both of which have been criticised as ‘vanity projects’ – and the China Railway Express
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Jane Cai  

Published: 10:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:07am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing believes growing trade between China and Europe will transform the Port of Piraeus in Greece. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Djibouti helps China juggle commercial and military objectives along the belt and road. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How the tiny African nation of Djibouti became the linchpin in China’s belt and road plan

  • Ideally situated with good harbours, this remote country is helping China protect its growing interests as the vast infrastructure strategy takes hold.
  • It is located at the gateway of the Suez Canal, through which 10 per cent of the world’s oil exports and 20 per cent of all commercial goods travel.
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 12:00pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Djibouti helps China juggle commercial and military objectives along the belt and road. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.