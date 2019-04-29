Channels

From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, China's Vice-Premier Liu He, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to resume trade negotiations in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US-China trade war talks set to resume in Beijing but big issues remain on the table

  • Negotiations scheduled to resume on Tuesday
  • Intellectual property, technology transfer, access to markets sticking points to agreement for Trump administration
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:55am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:44pm, 29 Apr, 2019

China must convince the United States it is serious about economic reform to secure a trade deal, academics said. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Global Economy

China and US urged to take each other’s demands seriously to end trade war

  • China and the United States must convince each other that they are both serious about satisfying their respective demands, to reach a deal to end trade war
  • Nicholas Lardy of the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington and David Li Daokui of Tsinghua University spoke at a forum in Beijing
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 10:00pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:22am, 29 Apr, 2019

