From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, China's Vice-Premier Liu He, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to resume trade negotiations in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US-China trade war talks set to resume in Beijing but big issues remain on the table
- Negotiations scheduled to resume on Tuesday
- Intellectual property, technology transfer, access to markets sticking points to agreement for Trump administration
Topic | US-China trade war
China must convince the United States it is serious about economic reform to secure a trade deal, academics said. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China and US urged to take each other’s demands seriously to end trade war
- China and the United States must convince each other that they are both serious about satisfying their respective demands, to reach a deal to end trade war
- Nicholas Lardy of the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington and David Li Daokui of Tsinghua University spoke at a forum in Beijing
Topic | China economy
