Canadian exporters of pork, soybeans and peas say they are facing delays and increased inspections at Chinese ports. Photo: Reuters
Canadian soybeans, peas and pork face new delays at China’s ports
- Are increasing diplomatic tensions behind tighter inspections and cancelled orders?
- Farmers switch to other crops in bid to beat barriers
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Canada’s canola farmers are keen to resolve a dispute with China over contaminated shipments. Photo: Reuters
Can we talk? Canadian farmers appeal to China for dialogue to end canola dispute
- ‘If there is a pest problem, let us resolve it,’ Calgary-based farmer and industry group representative Kevin Serfas says
- Beijing yet to respond to request from Ottawa to send a delegation to discuss concerns face to face
Topic | Canada
