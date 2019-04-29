Illustration by Henry Wong
US and China will have many more battles to fight when the trade war ends
- Negotiators are focused on resolving a long-running tariff dispute but the conflict between Washington and Beijing extends far beyond sales of soybeans and aluminium
- Technology, politics, ideology and even the military are all areas where tensions could bubble over, analysts say
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Illustration by Henry Wong
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that ‘China is committed to opening up’ at Belt and Road Forum
- While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
- Analyst says he was addressing ‘those who did not come, and those who care more about how China’s opening up develops than the belt and road scheme’
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo