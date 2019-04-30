The Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province handed down death sentences to two accused and suspended death sentences for five others. Photo: Weibo
Chinese court sentences Canadian drug trafficker to death six years after his trial
- Individual named as Fan Wei becomes second Canadian sentenced to death for drugs offences this year after Dalian court passed judgment on Robert Lloyd Schellenberg
Officers found about 1.5kg of suspected heroin in the man’s bag. Photo: Nora Tam
HK$20 million worth of drugs found after Hong Kong police ambush suspect in Tseung Kwan O
- Officers seize 6kg of suspected heroin along with 38kg of cannabis
