The Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province handed down death sentences to two accused and suspended death sentences for five others. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Chinese court sentences Canadian drug trafficker to death six years after his trial

  • Individual named as Fan Wei becomes second Canadian sentenced to death for drugs offences this year after Dalian court passed judgment on Robert Lloyd Schellenberg
Topic |   Canada
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 12:54pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:54pm, 30 Apr, 2019

The Intermediate People's Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province handed down death sentences to two accused and suspended death sentences for five others. Photo: Weibo
Officers found about 1.5kg of suspected heroin in the man’s bag. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

HK$20 million worth of drugs found after Hong Kong police ambush suspect in Tseung Kwan O

  • Officers seize 6kg of suspected heroin along with 38kg of cannabis
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 10:11am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:11am, 26 Apr, 2019

Officers found about 1.5kg of suspected heroin in the man’s bag. Photo: Nora Tam
