Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Taiwan can turn a hi-tech profit from China-US rivalry, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says
- Presidential hopeful says island needs to be ready to exploit its close ties with both powers as the race for advanced technology ramps up
Topic | Taiwan
Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Fans greet Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu on his return to Taiwan on Thursday after his trip to the United States. Photo: CNA
Will Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang draft its star mayor into the race for president against Terry Gou?
- KMT chairman says the fair thing to do would be to draft Han Kuo-yu into the party’s primaries in a field that this week expanded to include billionaire Terry Gou
Topic | Taiwan
Fans greet Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu on his return to Taiwan on Thursday after his trip to the United States. Photo: CNA