Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US accuses China of enabling corruption and undermining national sovereignty in Latin America

  • Assistant secretary of state Kimberly Breier says China’s growing influence in region is ‘eroding good governance and challenging state security’
Topic |   Americas
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 6:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi Jinping walks on stage to deliver his speech. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Belt and road delegates welcome Xi Jinping’s pledges, but now they want action to back them up

  • Chinese president promised to open up economy and work with other countries, but one diplomat said these were ‘largely the same’ as previous pledges
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:31pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping walks on stage to deliver his speech. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.