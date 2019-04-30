UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
UN chief Antonio Guterres raised ‘situation in Xinjiang’ in talks with Xi Jinping
- United Nations secretary general discussed with Chinese president the plight of an estimated 1 million Uygurs held in re-education camps
- He told Xi in Beijing last week that ‘human rights must be fully respected in the fight against terrorism’, spokesman says
Topic | Xinjiang
Xinjiang party secretary Chen Quanguo was singled out by the US lawmakers. Photo: AFP
China’s top Xinjiang official Chen Quanguo should face sanctions over alleged abuses, US lawmakers say
- Cross-party group lament government’s ‘failure so far to impose any sanctions related to ongoing systemic human rights abuses in Xinjiang’
- US should also step up disclosure requirements about Chinese companies complicit in rights violations, group says
Topic | US-China relations
