Chinese President Xi Jinping and Czech counterpart Milos Zeman meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, during the Belt and Road Forum. Photo: Xinhua
Czech President Milos Zeman says West’s allegations of espionage against Huawei are not supported by evidence
- Beijing hopes Czech Republic will win fair hearing for Chinese businesses in Europe
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei lauds Zeman’s trust and appreciation
Topic | Huawei
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Czech counterpart Milos Zeman meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, during the Belt and Road Forum. Photo: Xinhua
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London on April 25, 2019. Photo: AFP
UK needs ‘degree of caution’ when dealing with large Chinese companies, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt warns over role of Huawei in 5G network
- Britain’s top diplomat insisted Beijing had a ‘degree of control’ over Chinese companies would not be possible if they were large Western firms
Topic | Huawei
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London on April 25, 2019. Photo: AFP