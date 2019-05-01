Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) arrives at a hotel in Beijing, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China and United States focus on progress before fresh round of trade war talks

  • But even if the two countries seal a deal, further conflict on the horizon, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 12:05am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 12:05am, 1 May, 2019

Illustration by Henry Wong
Diplomacy

US and China will have many more battles to fight when the trade war ends

  • Negotiators are focused on resolving a long-running tariff dispute but the conflict between Washington and Beijing extends far beyond sales of soybeans and aluminium
  • Technology, politics, ideology and even the military are all areas where tensions could bubble over, analysts say
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 9:00pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 29 Apr, 2019

