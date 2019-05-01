US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) arrives at a hotel in Beijing, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China and United States focus on progress before fresh round of trade war talks
- But even if the two countries seal a deal, further conflict on the horizon, observers say
Illustration by Henry Wong
US and China will have many more battles to fight when the trade war ends
- Negotiators are focused on resolving a long-running tariff dispute but the conflict between Washington and Beijing extends far beyond sales of soybeans and aluminium
- Technology, politics, ideology and even the military are all areas where tensions could bubble over, analysts say
Illustration by Henry Wong