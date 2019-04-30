Han Kuo-yu says he will respect whatever the KMT “requires me to do”. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s KMT to get presidential primaries moving, as mayor Han Kuo-yu hints at joining race
- Kaohsiung politician meets chairman of the mainland-friendly party in Taipei to discuss whether he is willing to run for the top job next year
- KMT says Han is ‘not opposed to being enlisted’ to join the primaries
Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Taiwan can turn a hi-tech profit from China-US rivalry, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says
- Presidential hopeful says island needs to be ready to exploit its close ties with both powers as the race for advanced technology ramps up
