Han Kuo-yu says he will respect whatever the KMT “requires me to do”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Taiwan’s KMT to get presidential primaries moving, as mayor Han Kuo-yu hints at joining race

  • Kaohsiung politician meets chairman of the mainland-friendly party in Taipei to discuss whether he is willing to run for the top job next year
  • KMT says Han is ‘not opposed to being enlisted’ to join the primaries
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 11:14pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:14pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Taiwan can turn a hi-tech profit from China-US rivalry, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says

  • Presidential hopeful says island needs to be ready to exploit its close ties with both powers as the race for advanced technology ramps up
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 1:34pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:34pm, 30 Apr, 2019

