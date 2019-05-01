Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before the start of their latest round of negotiations aimed at ending the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Latest US-China trade talks in Beijing open with smiles all round

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says ‘it’s good to be back here’
  • Outlook for a May deal looks positive, as US drops a key demand
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 11:28am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 11:41am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left: US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before the start of their latest round of negotiations aimed at ending the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) arrives at a hotel in Beijing, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China and United States focus on progress before fresh round of trade war talks

  • But even if the two countries seal a deal, further conflict is on the horizon, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 12:05am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 11:37am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) arrives at a hotel in Beijing, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.