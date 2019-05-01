Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says the death sentence given to Fan Wei is of great concern to the government. Photo: Reuters
Canada demands clemency for drug trafficker sentenced to death by court in Guangdong
- Foreign minister Chrystia Freeland echoes ‘firm opposition’ to capital punishment
- US says it is monitoring case of Texan given suspended death sentence in same case
Topic | Canada
The Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province, handed down death sentences to two accused and suspended death sentences for five others. Photo: Weibo
Chinese court sentences Canadian drug trafficker to death six years after his trial
- Individual named as Fan Wei is second Canadian sentenced to death for drug offences this year after Dalian court passed judgment on Robert Schellenberg
- American believed to be Mark Swidan is given suspended death penalty and sentenced to life in jail along with four unidentified Mexicans
