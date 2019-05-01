Channels

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says the death sentence given to Fan Wei is of great concern to the government. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Canada demands clemency for drug trafficker sentenced to death by court in Guangdong

  • Foreign minister Chrystia Freeland echoes ‘firm opposition’ to capital punishment
  • US says it is monitoring case of Texan given suspended death sentence in same case
Topic |   Canada
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 12:59pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 1:28pm, 1 May, 2019

The Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province, handed down death sentences to two accused and suspended death sentences for five others. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Chinese court sentences Canadian drug trafficker to death six years after his trial

  • Individual named as Fan Wei is second Canadian sentenced to death for drug offences this year after Dalian court passed judgment on Robert Schellenberg
  • American believed to be Mark Swidan is given suspended death penalty and sentenced to life in jail along with four unidentified Mexicans
Topic |   Canada
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 12:54pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 30 Apr, 2019

The Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong province, handed down death sentences to two accused and suspended death sentences for five others. Photo: Weibo
