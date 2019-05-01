US President Donald Trump’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stumbled in Hanoi in February and US courts continue their pursuit of suspected sanctions busting by Chinese banks. Photo: AP
US urges Beijing to stick to hard line on North Korea sanctions as spotlight falls on three Chinese banks
- US court demands that banks open their books on trading with Pyongyang
- Washington has taken more hawkish stand on sanctions against North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet in Vladivostok on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘Russia and China are helping us’: Trump welcomes ‘progress’ on North Korea
- US leader says things are going well with North Korea despite Kim Jong-un accusing the US of bad faith
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet in Vladivostok on Thursday. Photo: Reuters