Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington

  • Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
  • But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 4:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 4:10am, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Taiwan can turn a hi-tech profit from China-US rivalry, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says

  • Presidential hopeful says island needs to be ready to exploit its close ties with both powers as the race for advanced technology ramps up
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 1:34pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:34pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.