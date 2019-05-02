Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington
- Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
- But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Taiwan can turn a hi-tech profit from China-US rivalry, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says
- Presidential hopeful says island needs to be ready to exploit its close ties with both powers as the race for advanced technology ramps up
