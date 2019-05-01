The Japanese flag flies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October to mark the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s overtures to Japan’s new emperor set tone as G20 summit in Osaka nears
- Xi’s message talks of promoting ‘peaceful development’ as Reiwa era begins in Japan
- Analysts see diplomacy as latest steps towards bringing an end to bitter rivalry
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, flanked by Empress Masako, delivers a speech during a ceremony after his accession to the throne. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito pledges to be ‘symbol of unity’ after ascending Chrysanthemum Throne to begin new Reiwa era
- Former Emperor Akihito, 85, stepped down midnight on Tuesday, bringing an end to the Heisei era spanning his 30-year reign
- The public will have to wait until Saturday to greet the new emperor and his wife, Empress Masako, when they make their first public appearances
