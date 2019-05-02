Indian Muslims holding a photo of Masood Azhar shout slogans against Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Photo: AFP
China backs UN blacklist of leader of Pakistan-based militants, ending a decade of opposition
- Beijing’s decision to support UN Security Council sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad head Masood Azhar is a breakthrough for India-China relations
- India stepped up diplomatic efforts to convince China that Azhar should be labelled a terrorist following a deadly attack in Kashmir
Topic | Kashmir
Indian Muslims holding a photo of Masood Azhar shout slogans against Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Photo: AFP