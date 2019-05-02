Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian Muslims holding a photo of Masood Azhar shout slogans against Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China backs UN blacklist of leader of Pakistan-based militants, ending a decade of opposition

  • Beijing’s decision to support UN Security Council sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad head Masood Azhar is a breakthrough for India-China relations
  • India stepped up diplomatic efforts to convince China that Azhar should be labelled a terrorist following a deadly attack in Kashmir
Topic |   Kashmir
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 12:17am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 12:20am, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Muslims holding a photo of Masood Azhar shout slogans against Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.