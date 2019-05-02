Foxconn billionaire and Taiwan presidential hopeful Terry Gou with a White House coaster autographed by US President Donald Trump, as well as one of Trump’s personalised pens. Photo: CNA
Trump meets Taiwan’s Foxconn boss turned politician Terry Gou at White House
- Presidential hopeful says he will be a peacemaker, not a troublemaker, if he wins
- From one billionaire to another: ‘It’s a tough job’ Trump tells Gou
Foxconn founder Terry Gou says Taiwan can capitalise on the China-US tech rivalry. Photo: AP
Taiwan can turn a hi-tech profit from China-US rivalry, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says
- Presidential hopeful says island needs to be ready to exploit its close ties with both powers as the race for advanced technology ramps up
